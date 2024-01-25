Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $792.42. 60,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.10 and its 200 day moving average is $711.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $14,328,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,484,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $14,328,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,484,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

