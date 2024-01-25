Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 171,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,021. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

