Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.44. 150,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.64. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.