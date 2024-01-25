ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $291.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

Several research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR opened at $263.73 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $288.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

