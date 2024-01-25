IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

