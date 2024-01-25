iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.25.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

