iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$91.83. 129,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total transaction of C$403,564.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

