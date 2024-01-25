Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 4,250.0% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

Shares of HYSNY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 3,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,765. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

