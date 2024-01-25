Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 7.7%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.20. Approximately 862,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,452,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.54.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$893.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

