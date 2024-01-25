Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 13,953,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,256. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

