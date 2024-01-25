HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 362.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 10.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 109,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 353,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.56 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

