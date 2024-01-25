Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,495,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,267 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $56.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.