Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in January

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HSPO remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 30.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 759,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 227.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 343,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 238,632 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 203,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

