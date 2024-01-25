Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Highway Trading Down 1.5 %

HIHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Highway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

