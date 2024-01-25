Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $293,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.5 %

HPE stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

