Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.45

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 56708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after buying an additional 305,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,434,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

