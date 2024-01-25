Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.10.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of C$141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0099602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
