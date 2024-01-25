Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.