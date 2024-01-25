Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $98.00.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
