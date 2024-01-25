Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
