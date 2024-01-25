Head-To-Head Survey: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.87%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.4% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -94.73% N/A -22.74% Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 5.18 -$42.12 million ($0.18) -30.00 Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.31 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.09

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

