Head-To-Head Contrast: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Cosmos Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Digihost Technology and Cosmos Group's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.68 $4.33 million ($0.80) -1.76 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.03 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.07, suggesting that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

