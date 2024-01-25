HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 1,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

