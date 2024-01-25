Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 2,575,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 723,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The company has a market cap of £2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

