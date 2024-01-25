Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 9.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.27. 1,196,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,744,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.