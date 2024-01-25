Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

