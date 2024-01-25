Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Halliburton Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.
