Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.