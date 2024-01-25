Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 544 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,466. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

