Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $790,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. 2,174,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,813. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

