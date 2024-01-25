Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $262,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 333,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 25,464,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622,222. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

