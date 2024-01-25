Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $16,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. 262,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $199.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

