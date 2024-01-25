Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $396.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.69.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

