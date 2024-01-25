Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 792 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprout Social by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after acquiring an additional 284,222 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 427,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,652. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

