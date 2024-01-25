Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

