Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

ARES stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 762,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

