Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

SunPower Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 6,457,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,252. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

