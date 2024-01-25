Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.