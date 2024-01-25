Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 965 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 10,484,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

