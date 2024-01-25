Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 26,980 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 230,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,654,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.