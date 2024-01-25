Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 141 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Entegris were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

ENTG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.19. 1,235,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,577. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

