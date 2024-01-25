Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRPN. Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 24,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,628.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,902,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,572,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 75.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

