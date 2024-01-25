Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.59.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

