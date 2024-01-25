Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Up 6.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 87,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 630,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

