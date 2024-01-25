Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 193,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 326,583 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $95.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.