Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 193,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 326,583 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $95.79.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
