Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 38,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

