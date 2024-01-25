Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.52. 640,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

