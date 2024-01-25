General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

