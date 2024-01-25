General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

