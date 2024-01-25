General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GD traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,793. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

