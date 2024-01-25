GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.