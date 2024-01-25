GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 442,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 136,701 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

