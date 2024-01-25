GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Increased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

